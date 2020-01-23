WATCH: Do you now how to cook the perfect poached egg? Watch the video below for a how-to guide.

Eggs are a delicious food that pair perfectly with bacon and toast on Sunday mornings, but did you know that you can eat the shell too?

It takes a lot more prep than scrambling some eggs, but eggshells are an excellent source of calcium. In fact, according to research by the University of Florida, a single eggshell contains 2.2 grams of calcium, and the average adult only needs one gram of calcium per day – so it’s an excellent natural source of calcium.