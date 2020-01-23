While most people get enough calcium from eating dairy products, dark leafy greens and root vegetables, some people struggle to hit the minimum calcium intake due to restrictive diets or medical conditions, and studies have found that calcium from eggshells can be more easily absorbed than from other sources.
How to prepare eggshells for consumptions
- Studies suggest that boiling eggshells for 30 minutes in water make them safe for human consumption, as the eggshell does pose a risk of salmonella if they aren't cooked.
- After boiling, bake the eggshells in an oven set to 90-100 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
- Put the eggs in a food processor and blend until a fine powder is produced.
How to use eggshell powder
Eggshell powder can be added to many of your usual foods, such as smoothies, spaghetti and bread dough, however you might find a slight change in texture.
