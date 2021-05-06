There's nothing better than getting stuck into a task you've had on your to-do list for months. But when it comes to DIY projects, it can be hard to get going.
WATCH: Tara Upcycles An Old Sideboard
Why not knock two tasks off at once by using some of the old furniture you meant to throw out, and upcycling them for an even larger project.
Air conditioners can be an eyesore, but with this simple, 3-step DIY using an old hallway table, you can easily upcycle your old furniture and create a stylish cover-up. Here's how.
Step 1
Better Homes and Gardens
Buy an old or new hallway table to fit over your air conditioner (we modified a Rekarne console table from IKEA for a perfect fit). Measure, then use a power saw along a clamped straightedge to cut decorative plastic panel to suit sides and front of table.
Step 2
Better Homes and Gardens
Paint panels with spray-on plastic primer. Let dry. Prime table and let dry, then paint table and panels in 2–3 coats of Dulux Duramax in Vivid White. Let dry.
Step 3
Better Homes and Gardens
Screw panels to table legs and rails through predrilled holes at an even spread of connection points to secure.