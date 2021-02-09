Better Homes and Gardens

Step 1

Using chalk, draw a wavy line around top edge of the tyre.

Step 2

Make a small incision along line with the utility knife. Insert jigsaw blade and cut along the line. Put cut-out to 1 side – this will form the base of the planter.

Step 3

Put tyre on ground and turn inside out by holding in place with feet and slowly turning over the edge.

Step 4

Place flipped tyre over base. Line bottom with geotextile fabric, ensuring it fits well or cut to fit, as needed. Secure lining to tyre edge and base with screws.

Step 5

Position in desired location in garden. Part fill with potting mix, plant up and backfill. Water well.

