Step 1
Using chalk, draw a wavy line around top edge of the tyre.
Step 2
Make a small incision along line with the utility knife. Insert jigsaw blade and cut along the line. Put cut-out to 1 side – this will form the base of the planter.
Step 3
Put tyre on ground and turn inside out by holding in place with feet and slowly turning over the edge.
Step 4
Place flipped tyre over base. Line bottom with geotextile fabric, ensuring it fits well or cut to fit, as needed. Secure lining to tyre edge and base with screws.
Step 5
Position in desired location in garden. Part fill with potting mix, plant up and backfill. Water well.
