Blueberry plants are compact deciduous shrubs, which drop their leaves in winter. They bear white bell-shaped flowers in spring, followed by the clusters of fruit which gradually ripen to deep blue through the warm months of the year. In growing terms, they prefer a sunny spot (though some light shade during the day is fine) and they do best in acidic soil or potting mix.

Pot growing basics

1. Choose a dwarf variety such as ‘Blueberry Burst’, which grows only about 1m high and 75cm wide. It’s also self-pollinating, which means you don’t need to have another bush nearby.

2. Select a pot which is about 40cm wide and deep, and fill with an acidic potting mix – any of the mixes formulated for azaleas and camellias are suitable.

3. Position the pot in a sunny location before you plant, as it will be heavy to move after planting. Remove the blueberry plant from its plastic pot, gently tease out the roots and position it so that its surface sits a couple of centimetres below the lip of the pot. Backfill with more potting mix, firm down and water in well.

4. When flowers and fruit start to form, feed regularly with a soluble fertilizer, such as Yates Thrive Strawberry & Berry Fruit Liquid Plant Food. Keep the plant well watered through the summer months.

