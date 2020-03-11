Chris L Jones

Why stop at one flow artwork when you can have three? This modern take on a traditional triptych – three carved panels that tell a story – uses canvases and pouring paint to create a flowing abstract design for a splash of bold colour on your walls.

Chris L Jones

Gather your supplies

Pouring paints in 4 shades of blue

Small canvas

You'll also need

Box

Plastic cups

Disposable gloves

Here's how

Step 1

Prepare a paint box with 4 upturned cups. Pour paint into a plastic cup. Fill to one-third with light blue, then add the next colour, pouring it down the inside of the cup. The paint will marble.

Step 2

Chris L Jones

Wearing gloves, place canvas face down on cup, carefully flip canvas.

Step 3

Chris L Jones

Lay canvas flat on work surface and hold cup in place and wait as paint runs down inside of cup.

Step 4

Chris L Jones

Hold canvas over paint box and tilt it from side to side so paint flows.

Step 5

Chris L Jones

Pour more paint onto canvas from bottle and tilt canvas. Sit canvas on cups in paint box.

Step 6

Chris L Jones

Use your finger to rub paint along canvas edges. Leave to dry.

Make your own pouring paint

Chris L Jones

You can make your own pouring paint by adding a medium to acrylic paint.

Soft body or craft acrylics are better suited than heavy body acrylics.

Floetrol, from hardware stores, is a paint conditioner that extends the wet edge and keeps paint flowing.

Add it in a 1:1 ratio to paint in a cup, then slowly stir with a wooden craft stick until completely blended.

Adjust the ratios as need to achieve a pouring consistency.

Other inspirational ideas

Chris L Jones

Coasters

While you're on a paint pouring roll, turn your attention to homewares. Use the same tilting method on coasters as you did on canvases, making sure the edges are covered.

Chris L Jones

Platters

Don't stop at coasters, you can use the flow art technique on other homewares – cheese boards, serving trays, placemats – but just be mindful as the paint isn't food safe.

Make a triptych

Chris L Jones

You can make a much larger artwork using three canvases to create a triptych.

Sit three canvases side by side on upturned cups on a covered work surface.

As well as gloves, it's a good idea to wear a paper painting suit as this method can get a little messy!

Chris L Jones

Squirt white onto the canvases and rub it along the sides.

Pour over blues from cups, then use a hairdryer on a full blast on the cold setting to push the paint around the canvases.