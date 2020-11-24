RELATED: How to pick the perfect fragrance for your home

Why try aromatherapy?

Aromatherapy is a holistic, natural, and centuries-old tradition that makes use of essential oils extracted from certain herbs and trees. Although aromatherapy is still considered “alternative medicine”, the practice is hugely popular, especially today, where we’re seeing a rise in natural and holistic practices like acupuncture and meditation.

There are also many other benefits to using essential oils, such as creating a calm, welcoming, and fragrant environment at home.

According to fragrance expert Rayda Vega, “Fragrance is an accessory. It adds depth and character. And it allows you to give each space in your home a different feel”. For example, she says a “subtle floral” scent is the equivalent of soft background music, and works best in places like the living room, while a “mouthwatering” smell works better in the kitchen.

The different home fragrance devices

Aside from mixing essential oils into balms and skin creams, they’re also used to scent one’s home with a reed or electronic diffuser. They can also be mixed into scented candles or bottled in spray solutions. Let’s look at the benefits and uses of each one.

Scented candle

We often associate candles with romantic dinners and laid back self-care days. But aside from setting the mood at home, another huge advantage to using scented candles is their availability. You can find them virtually anywhere. They’re also cheap!

However, scented candles rarely give off a strong enough smell compared to the rest of the products on this list. Another big downside is the safety concern. Candles are a serious fire hazard, and you can’t leave them burning unsupervised.

Essential oil burner

Arn oil burner is like an old-fashioned version of an electric diffuser. Using a tea light, you heat the oil to diffuse its fragrance.

Just like scented candles, oil burners are fire hazards that don’t bode well in homes with kids and pets. You also put yourself at the risk of burning yourself, as the heated oil can easily spill.

Home fragrance spray

Home fragrance sprays are ideal for deodorising rooms or areas that get stinky, like the bathroom or your pet’s favourite spot. You can also use sprays to spruce up linens, pillow covers, towels, and table napkins.

The downside to using a spray is that the scent doesn’t linger as long as it would with an electric or reed diffuser. You gotta keep spraying every hour to maintain the smell.

Electric home fragrance diffuser

Electric diffusers use the same principle in dispensing oils’ aromas as oil burners, only they use electricity to heat the oil. These plug-in devices may be less mobile than their old school counterparts (you need to place them near wall sockets), but they’re much safer. These devices often double as humidifiers too, so you get a two-for-one deal.

Reed diffuser

If you’re wary of the risks that come with an exposed flame but you’re not looking to humidify your home, you can try a reed diffuser. This device can either be store-bought or DIY-ed at home, as it makes use of wooden reeds which absorb oil from the bottom and dispense fragrance into the air through the top.

While this is a cheap and safe way to make your home smell nice, a reed diffuser is just not as powerful as an electric diffuser. They work best in small spaces, such as bathrooms and cupboards.

The 5 best home fragrance products in Australia

Cost: $49.95 for a 380g candle

Overview: Glasshouse sells handmade, locally produced, non-toxic wax candles that come in various scents, from delicious Vanilla Caramel, Coconut Lime, and Pumpkin Pie, to dreamy Wild Peonies & Lily, Sea Salt & Saffron, and Camellia & Lotus. Our recommendation? The 2013 Glosscar Award-winner, Coney Island Burnt Sugar & Figs. It’ll remind you of childhood!

Cost: $59.95

Overview: If you’re not willing to shell out a lot of money for a home diffuser, this item won't break the bank. This product has 7 different soothing lighting modes - instantly changing a room’s mood. Simply, fill with cold water to the maximum waterline and add 3-6 drops of essential oil. Plug in, switch on and enjoy an ultra-fine, aromatic cool mist.

Cost: $132

Overview: A favourite in home fragrance enthusiast circles, understated and sleekly designed, Jo Malone diffusers effortlessly and continuously add an enveloping scent to any space. This particular fragrance is the essence of charm: peonies in voluptuous bloom, exquisitely fragile.

Cost: $13

Overview: We love this product because it’s vegan, organic, gluten and nut-free. On top of being sustainable, it also livens up any room with its zesty blend of lemongrass and May Chang extract. The natural product also has antibacterial properties, eliminating nasty odour-causing germs.

Simple As That is a company that gives utmost importance to sustainable, cruelty-free, and local means of production.

Cost: $200

Overview: Yes, this is on the pricier side, but hear us out. This electric diffuser is economical in the long run because it uses less fragrance per spritz. The site promises that fragrance capsules can last up to 800 hours with this! And because this is a smart machine, you can control everything with your smartphone or Amazon Alexa. This device is also hypoallergenic – perfect for sensitive kids and pets!

It’s best to pair the diffuser with Aera’s home fragrance oils. They’re our top choice of oils as they’re 100 percent ethically and sustainably sourced.

