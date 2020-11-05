1. Koko Black, All Star Advent Calendar, $69

With handcrafted bite-sized treats of white, milk and dark chocolate awaiting you behind each door, this calendar is a chocoholic's must-have. With flavours like cinnamon and spiced eggnog, along with a daily riddle to unravel, Koko your way to Christmas day.

2. Bonne Maman, Limited Edition Advent Calendar

Enjoy 23 unique flavoured mini Bonne Maman conserves – along with one special surprise – in this delicious calendar. While stock has sold out online, you can still pick up a calendar at independent groceries in Victoria and Western Australia.

Get cosy this festive season with a Belgian hot chocolate Advent calendar. Flavours include salted caramel, cinnamon, ginger and marshmallow and are all made from 65 per cent dark chocolate.

4. Fluffy Crunch, Fairy Floss Advent Calendar, $119.99

Bring out your inner child this Christmas with a fairy floss Advent calendar. This Aussie brand has taken the carnival snack to a whole new level with 25 tubs of different flavours to enjoy.

Choose from either tea bags or looseleaf tea with this calendar and enjoy a range of world-class flavours including sticky date delight, Christmas breakfast, crème brulee and go go goa. Tea-riffic!

Nespresso is set to launch a limited edition calendar with 23 different flavours this month. Inspired by the season of generosity and indulgent moments, the calendar also has a surprise gift behind the last door.

8. Woolworths, 12 Days of Cheesemas, $16

Does it get any better than counting down to Christmas morning with cheese? We don't think so. Get your hands on Woolworths' limited-edition Ilchester 12 days of Cheesemas Advent calendar and get snacking!

