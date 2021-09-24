Whether you have a growing family or you’ve just built your own collection of shoes, there’s no denying they’ll eventually get left lying around and look untidy. Adam’s going to fix this problem with his own shoe tower. Built from just one sheet of plywood and a trusty circular saw, this project is easily achievable this weekend. The hardest part will be convincing the kids to use it!

You might also like

How to build a pergola

Adam and Charlie build an outdoor entertainer's heaven

Reader project: from $15 Kmart bread bin to stylish charging station