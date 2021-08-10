Withered flowers

While a fresh bunch of blooms in your house can represent life and energy, as they die and wither they come to represent death and decay – and that’s not the kind of energy you want in your home! The only exception to this rule is if you have a dried or pressed flower with sentimental value.

Unwanted gifts

Marie Kondo was right, if it doesn’t spark joy – get rid of it! Holding on to an unwanted gift out of feelings of guilt or obligation can negatively impact the energy of you and your home.

Broken objects

According to the beliefs of Feng Shui, broken items that have been laying around for months on end awaiting repair represent stagnant energy, and seeing these items can negatively affect how you feel. Either fix them straight away or toss them.

