According to data collected by Pet Insurance Australia, the most popular dog names in the country for 2019 were influenced by the royals, pop culture and Disney.

Archie - the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's infant son - was listed as the top title for male dogs, while Nala also made the list, inspired by the Lion King film which was released this year.

More than half of all pet names were human names. In the past, names such as Rex, Duke, Rover, Lady or Princess were popular, but nowadays, you're more likely to hear Oscar, Zoe, or Millie.

Getty

Four letter names proved a winning formula for dogs, such as Coco, Ruby and Lola all featuring. It’s just easier for you to say and your dog to remember!

While short names are good, try to also avoid one syllable names that dogs who are being trained can confuse for your standard commands such as “shake”, “sit”, or “fetch.”

Titles ending in -y and -ie also dominate with the likes of Buddy, Teddy, Bailey, Alfie and Ollie are also common.

Cute dog names for male puppies:

15. Danny

14. Jack

13. Rupert

12. Pig

11. Oscar

10. Leo

9. Bailey

8. Ollie

7. Alfie

6. Milo

5. Max

4. Teddy

3. Buddy

2. Charlie

1. Archie

Cute dog names for female puppies:

15. Penny

14. Sadie

13. Zoe

12. Elsa

11. Lily

10. Millie

9. Nala

8. Lola

7. Frankie

6. Molly

5. Ruby

4. Daisy

3. Coco

2. Bella

1. Luna

