1. Apple berry crumble

Everyone needs a brilliant crumble in their bag of tricks! It’s a crowd-pleasing dessert, and you can even eat the leftovers as an indulgent brekkie granola. Click here for the recipe.

2. Cottage pie

Parsnips are a classic winter vegetable and they have a starring role in this comforting meal. Click here for the recipe.

3. Aussie meat pie

The filling for this classic pie is slow-cooked casserole style. If you’re short on time, prepare it earlier on, then add pastry on the day. Click here for the recipe.

4. Classic apple pie

Is there anything more comforting than a slice of this traditional favourite with a dollop of cream? We'll take a large piece, please! Click here for the recipe.

5. Steak and ale pie

This winter warmer boasts a crisp pastry topping and beautiful slow-cooked beef filling, and it’s easy as pie to make! Click here for the recipe.

6. Apple pie jaffles

Dessert has never been easier with this new spin on an old favourite. Click here for the recipe.

7. Hearty Irish stew

Hearty, filling and oh-so nostalgic. Grab a bowl and get ladling to be warmed from head to toe. Click here for the recipe.

8. Beef and dark ale stew

A six-ingredient one-pot-wonder. Click here for the recipe.

9. Beef and red wine pie

Tender beef joins forces with red wine, bacon, earthy mushrooms and herbs to create a rich, succulent pie. Click here for the recipe.

10. Cauliflower cheese with walnuts

Swap your usual roast spuds for this creamy, crunchy beauty. Click here for the recipe.

11. Bolognese Mac-n-Cheese

Forget butter in your white sauce – use a good extra virgin olive oil instead. It’s still rich and flavoursome, but won’t leave you feeling as heavy. Click here for the recipe.

12. The best macaroni cheese

A crumbly top is the perfect partner for a decadent cheese sauce – what a dream team they make! Click here for the recipe.

13. Cheese croquettes

Golden and crunchy on the outside, filled with soft and fluffy potato inside, every roll is a perfect mouthful! Click here for the recipe.

14. Twice-baked cheese souffles

Your guests will be coming back for seconds of this easy-to-master, fluffy treat. Click here for the recipe.

15. Vertical potato bake

With its crispy top and creamy base, this is the perfect balance of cheese and herb flavours. Click here for the recipe.

16. Brief sour cream and chive potato bake

You've never made spuds like this before! Sure it sounds decadent....and it is, but just go with it because everyone will love it. Click here for the recipe.

17. Baked custard tarts

Crisp pastry and smooth, creamy custard, make a brilliant combo! Click here for recipe.

18. Baked meatballs with fresh tomato sauce

Trick the gang into eating healthy with this comforting dish. Click here for the recipe.

19. Lasagne meatballs

Combine two Italian favourites for one scrumptious bowl of bliss. Bellissimo! Click here for the recipe.

20. Lasagne with spinach and ricotta

Always a crowd-pleaser, serve this up to a hungry group and it will be devoured in minutes! Loving that it’s only veg. Click here for the recipe.

21. Soft-centred mocha pudding

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! This fluffy pud hides a gooey, melting-choc centre. Served warm with plenty of cream – this one’s not for sharing. Click here for the recipe.

22. Slow-cooked steamed jam pudding

Sticky and crumbly all at once, this classic pud will top off any meal in style. Don’t fancy raspberry jam? Use your favourite flavour instead. Click here for the recipe.

23. Self-saucing sticky date and banana pudding

Transform ripe bananas into a delicious spin on this classic pudding. Click here for the recipe.

24. Easy apple and caramel self-saucing pudding

One of Better Homes and Gardens' most popular puddings. Click here for the recipe.

25. Italian Bolognese

Rich, warming and just darn good. Click here for the recipe.

26. Chicken noodle soup

Easy-to-make homemade stock adds punch to your bowl of Asian-flavoured comfort. Click here for the recipe.

27. Cheer-up chicken soup

It’s the traditional way to fight the sniffles, but this remedy tastes amazing, too! Click here for the recipe.

28. Red chicken curry

Forget about heading out in the cold to pick up takeaway with a bowlful of comfort. Click here for the recipe.

29. One-pan chicken cacciatore

Catch this one-pan wonder of mushroom, capsicum and carrot with tangy olives and anchovies, all in a herby tomato sauce. Click here for the recipe.

30. Quick pumpkin soup

Become the pumpkin king in one simple bowlful. Click here for the recipe.

