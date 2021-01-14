But there are a few rules for getting blue complementary colours right.

“Consider the light effect,” Jane says. “Intimate spaces such as bedrooms, reading rooms and studies respond well to darker tones, while lighter tones work well in social spaces. The size of your room will have an effect. As a cool colour, blues are particularly good in smaller zones as they recede, creating the illusion of more space. A large space with plenty of natural light can take swathes of rich colour, but interestingly, so can small spaces with little or no natural light; an unexpected scheme can create drama and personality.”

Now that you’re across all things blue, it’s time to decide what colour palette you will match it with. While some colours naturally work well together, some definitely do not. Complementary colours (which are those that you'll find opposite each other on the colour wheel) often create a vibrant interior while analogous colours (which are close neighbours on the colour wheel) create a calming one.

Whether you’re styling a bedroom, a bathroom or an entire house – here are the blue complementary colours you need to know about.

What colours match with blue?

1. Blue and Blush

Combine blue hues with the colour trend everyone is completely obsessed with right now. Millennial pink can bring a splash of femininity to spaces, matching well with teal, spruce and peacock.

2. Sand and Sea

Bring the beach home with you by drawing a palette from sand, sky and sea. A saturated deep blue or navy paired with neutral tones like cream, sand and ivory can evoke a Hamptons feel within your four walls.

3. Blue and Green

Forget the old adage, blue and green can definitely be seen when it comes to colour schemes. Ink, cobalt and emerald make a dramatic combination with brass and bold accents adding a luxe touch.



4. Blue and Orange

Blue and orange are proof that opposites attract. The complementary match makes for a dynamic visual, with each shade playing up each other’s intensity. For a modern feel, opt for shades of copper, burnt orange or coral with cobalt, turquoise, delft and navy.

5. Blue and White

Blue and white will never go out of style. This eternally classic combination brings a fresh, polished feel to any space but it especially works in a bathroom setting.

Nailed down the colour combo? Now you need to know about the 10-30-60 rule. This involves choosing a dominant shade, a secondary shade and an accent colour. The dominant one will cover 60 percent of the room, like the walls, rugs, or floorings. The secondary colour cover 30 percent of the room, often an option for furniture. Your accent colour covers 10 percent of the room and it’s highlighted in accessories.

How to match different shades of blue with complementary colours.

Light blue looks great with yellow and shades of pink.

Royal blue looks great with bold colours such as red, white, pale pink and yellow.

Baby blue looks great with complementary colours such as white, grey, peach, pink, and dark blue.

Sky blue looks great when paired with jewel tones, cream, white and gold.

What colour furniture works with blue interior schemes?

How to match your furniture to your colour scheme.

If your interior is largely shades of blue, then you want your furniture to relatively timeless, classic and versatile. Aim to buy furniture in colours such as white, grey, cream, beige, black, natural timber, leather or upholstered in fabrics such as cotton, wool and linen.

