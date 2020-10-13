Cleaning the fridge comes to mind, as well as getting in and clearing the dust bunnies from under the couch. The other absolute pain of a job is cleaning the skirting boards. Yep, those boards that line the space between the floor and the walls get amazingly dirty, especially for something that really never gets touched.

All sorts of grime, splashes, and dust end up on these, and if you’ve got a bit of damp, they get even filthier.

Rather than having to really throw your back into this job once a year or so, there is a super simple trick that will help you get them clean, and keep them clean, and free from the build up.

The key is something that you probably already have in the laundry – dryer sheets!

Yes, you’ll probably need to give them a good scrub to start with, but after that, give them a wipe down with a dryer sheet. They will repel the dust, and if you do it every month or two, they will stop the build up and it will only mean they need a light dusting, or a run by with the vacuum hose.

This article originally appeared on Starts at 60.