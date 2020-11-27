What started as a small collection of miniature Christmas trees has grown to an extensive pair of villages.

It’s so big, in fact, that the winter wonderland covers two kitchen benchtops.

Toni estimates that 90 per cent of the villages was sourced from Kmart. The miniature houses – a mix of cardboard, resin and natural wood – originally featured bright colours with red rooftops and vibrant glitter.

She transformed them over of period of three nights, painting the houses pale pink and white, applying texture paste to the rooftops, and dusting them with pearl glitter from Kmart.

Toni then created a sense of height by raising the houses on white stands, and adjusting the heights to fit.

The miniature trees were either bleached or painted white, while fluffy white feather boas replicated the look of snow.

Her top tips?

“Always remember if the shape [of the house] is good, and the price is right, just get it,” she says. “You can always paint it to make it fit your colour scheme.

“The wire lights are what bring it all together and give it that warm soft glow, especially at night. It is really magical.”

