Shoppers have spotted Christmas trees and decorations including wreathes, baubles, and garlands in Costco stores across the country.

The retail giant is said to be the first Aussie chain to release its Christmas range by almost three months.

Shoppers have taken to Facebook to share their findings. “It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas!” one wrote.

With stage four lockdowns still imposed across Melbourne, some were disappointed they couldn't see the decorations in person.

“When I’m allowed I’m going to go and see the decos and probably just cry with joy,” one person wrote.

With so many of us spending this year away from family, the promise of a Christmas reunion could likely raise spirits. However, some people weren't impressed by Costco's early bird arrivals.

“There’s a lot of things wrong in the world right now but this takes the cake,” one said.

“This is going to cause more depression amongst some people. No jobs, money tight,” another pointed out.

Costco's early Christmas strategy has extended to its international stores, with people in Canada and United States spotting Christmas decorations before Halloween decorations hit shelves.

With Christmas still several months away, we’re not sure who’s likely to be buying decorations so early but we bet there will be a few too excited to wait!

