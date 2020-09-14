Cheap landscaping ideas that will keep you within budget

1. Plan

Work out exactly what areas of your garden you want to change, what you want to do to your garden and the style you want to achieve. With this laid out, you can analyse the overall project and identify areas where costs can be cut.

2. Shop around

When you’re shopping for outdoor furniture or project materials, don’t feel as though you are limited to local hardware stores and garden nurseries. Check out eBay, Gumtree, garage sales, and junkyards for materials that can salvaged or second-hand furniture or pots that could be used in your project.

3. Reconsider lawn

Consider reducing your lawn size or areas covered with grass. Creating flowerbeds and filling them with native plants or hardy shrubs and flowers will look lovely, and cost less if you’re ground needs significant work to create a flat space.

4. Mulch

Tidy up garden beds with mulch, it’s a cheap and easy trick that will make your yard more presentable and your plants happy.

5. Avoid monocultures

Avoid monocultures to keep weeds and pests at bay, monocultures are also susceptible to damage so it may be helpful to combine different types of turf in your lawn. Doing this may take down costs, especially if you choose budget-friendly options that easily thrive in your area

6. Hedge

If you want a simple, low-maintenance garden then hedge plants are a good option for you. They can be trimmed to fill awkward garden beds and are easily to look after. They can also be grown from cuttings, which can save you money in the long run.

7. Work with what you have

Work with the land and the plants you already have on the property if you want to keep the overall cost of your landscaping project down.

