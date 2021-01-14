The three-layer block includes milk, white and strawberry flavours and is a nostalgic nod to the classic Aussie ice-cream, so you can step back in time to your childhood.

The new flavour is already getting rave reviews from the few who have got their hands on it already.

The latest flavour from Cadbury comes after some exciting upgrades and new flavours in recent months, with Freddo Frog getting a makeover and a gingerbread flavour dropping over Christmas.

The special edition chocolate blocks come in 178g family blocks or 50g bars and are now available at your local Coles or online.

