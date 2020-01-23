Arnotts have recently produced four new decadent Tim Tam flavours, turned their famous biscuits into cakes, and even release biscuit-flavoured milks. So, what’s next?

Arnott’s have adde Butternut Snap chocolate to its stable of biscuit-themed chocolate blocks, and we can confirm that it is deliciously smooth, yet simple in flavour. With crunchy golden oat and coconut biscuit pieces enrobed in decadent milk chocolate, it’s a delightful treat for snacking, at any time of the day.

The Butternut Snap variety joins other chocolate release by Arnott’s including Ginger Nut Dark Chocolate, Iced VoVo Milk Chocolate, Scotch Finger Milk Chocolate and Wagon Wheel Milk Chocolate.

“The planning for Butternut Snap chocolate started a long time ago,” said Pauline Mercier, Arnott’s Marketing Manager.

“Consumers have really embraced the launch of Arnott’s Chocolate range, so the hardest choice was deciding which flavour to make next. The combination of Arnott’s iconic biscuit flavours with smooth and creamy chocolate has proven to be a perfectly indulgent chocolate treat, and we’re pleased to bring this new flavour to market for all of the Butternut Snap fans!”

The Butternut Snap Chocolate Block will be available in the confectionery aisle at IGA stores and independent retailers from next week.

