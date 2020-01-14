Getty

The study reports that chocolate milk actually contains carbohydrates, proteins, fat, water and electrolytes, which means it can help you recover from a hectic gym session of cardio or lifting weights just as well as a Powerade.

The study systematically reviewed the evidence regarding the efficacy of chocolate milk compared to water or other ‘sports drinks’ on post exercise recovery markers. However, the researchers do note that the study was small in size, so a larger sample group would be required to get definitive evidence of the efficacy of chocolate milk on recovery markers.

But this doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the good news!

BRB, grabbing a choccy milk.

