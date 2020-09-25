First Violet Crumble released a White Chocolate version in bite-sized clusters, then KoKo Black turned Golden Gaytime and Iced VoVo’s into dark-chocolate bars.

Even the classic schoolyard treat LCM released new flavours in fairy bread and fruit tingle.

In celebration of Freddo Frogs' 90th birthday, it's scored an adventure-themed makeover - and it's gone 3D!

The retro snack is now decked out in space and snorkel suits and is filled with tiny candies in vibrant shapes of dolphins, seahorses, and mermaids.

Cadbury

“For 90 years, Freddo has given generations of Australians shared moments of wonder and joy,” said Kate Watson, Cadbury’s marketing manager.

“During what’s been a challenging time for us all, Freddo 3D Adventure encourages us to be free-spirited and adventurous, urging us to embrace our curiosity and appreciate the world around us.”

Not only is a chocolate frog now travelling the world (while we can’t), there’s a big change to the packaging which is now recyclable foil!

Cadbury has also announced they will be releasing new themed Freddos every year as he continues to explore new parts of the world.

Find the new Freddo in the lolly aisle of your local supermarket for $2.50 each.

