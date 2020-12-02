With Christmas around the corner, Cadbury is releasing a celebratory, limited-edition dairy milk gingerbread biscuit block.

Laced with crunchy gingerbread cookie pieces, the new chocolate block is set to become the most popular treat for Christmas this year.

“After the unprecedented year Australians have experienced in 2020, we wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to Cadbury fans with the introduction of a nostalgic Christmas-centric treat,” says Kathy De Lullo, Senior Marketing Manager for Seasonal and Gifting at Cadbury.

The exclusive gingerbread flavour is available now in stores for $5.

