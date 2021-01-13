The iconic hazelnut spread is being packaged as a bar called B-ready, so you can get your Nutella fix on-the-go. The biscuit layers are made from brown sugar and wheat bran with Nutella oozing from the centre.

The new product has finally made its way to our shores after proving to be a hit in Europe, with celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham said to be huge fans.



B-ready comes in individual packets for $2 or boxes of six for $4.99 so you can pack one into the kids lunchbox and one in your purse too.

The new product has already dropped in stores and can be found in supermarkets and convenience stores across Australia.

If you can’t hold off until your next grocery shop, here are some easy Nutella recipes you can whip up now.

