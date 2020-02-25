The Lindt 25% Hazelnut Spread will satisfy any sweet tooth, while the Cocoa Spread, launching in May 2020, will be a staple for any dark chocolate fan.

Thomas Schnetzler, Lindt Master Chocolatier, says: "We're so excited to bring our new Lindt spreads to Australia. Now everyone can enjoy our delicious chocolate in a spreadable form as a perfect treat. Out Lindt Hazelnut Spread is made with 25% roasted hazelnuts which is more generous than many other spreads. This generosity adds to the incredible flavour when the hazelnuts are combined with the cocoa creating the perfect blend."

The Lindt 25% Hazelnut Spread will be available in Coles from March 2020 and all major retailers from May 2020. The Lindt Cocoa Spread is planned to be available at all major retailers from May 2020.