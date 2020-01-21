WATCH: Australia Zoo has taken in hundreds of animals affected by the bushfires

Bunnings may be the first place you think of when you realise you need DIY supplies, but it’s also one of Australia’s most iconic fundraiser locations, thanks to the infamous Bunnings sausage sizzle.

This summer has seen the country ravaged by record-breaking temperatures, severe drought, incredible bushfires, destructive hail storms, torrential rain and even a massive dust storm, but none of that has dampened the Australian spirit.

Good people from across Australia have banded together to fundraise for bushfire relief and recovery efforts, to support those who have lost everything, and to rescue our native animals from their burnt homes. But we can still do more.