On Friday January 24, 2020, every Bunnings store across Australia (and even in New Zeland!) will be hosting a sausage sizzle to raise funds for Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
The barbecue will go from 9am to 4pm, with all profits going to the Red Cross. If you aren’t interested in buying a snag in bread, you can still donate to the cause in store or online.
For those who read our story about Bunnings teaming up with GIVIT to raise funds for those affected by bushfires, we can also happily report that the efforts raised more than $600,000 for those in need.
So, should you be shopping for DIY supplies or power tools over the weekend, be sure to drop in for a snag.
