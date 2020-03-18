Bunnings

This week, Bunnings Warehouse has release a rattan furniture collection that feels fresh yet classic, and it’s the perfect addition to your alfresco dining area, kitchen, sunroom or living space.

The furniture and homewares range includes a lounge set, dining table, chairs, bar stools, foot stools, coffee table, chairs and other pieces, with prices starting from just $39. The range is only available while stocks last, so you’ll need to get in quick if you want to shop this chic collection.

The range has already created a buzz online, with influencers such as @thediydecorator and @addicted_to_bargains sharing the range with their combined 300k+ followers.

The collection is the perfect way to reinvigorate your home for autumn entertaining, without breaking the budget.

