1. Apple berry crumble
Everyone needs a brilliant crumble in their bag of tricks! It’s a crowd-pleasing dessert, and you can even eat the leftovers as an indulgent brekkie granola.
2. Aussie meat pie
The filling for this classic pie is slow-cooked casserole style. If you’re short on time, prepare it earlier on, then add pastry on the day.
3. Beef and dark ale stew
A six-ingredient one-pot-wonder.
4. Baked cauliflower cheese with crispy breadcrumbs
Swap your usual roast spuds for this creamy, crunchy beauty.
5. Bolognese Mac-n-Cheese
Forget butter in your white sauce – use a good extra virgin olive oil instead. It’s still rich and flavoursome, but won’t leave you feeling as heavy.
6. Vertical potato bake
With its crispy top and creamy base, this is the perfect balance of cheese and herb flavours.
7. Potato bake with sour cream, brie cheese and chives
You've never made spuds like this before! Sure it sounds decadent....and it is, but just go with it because everyone will love it.
8. Easy baked custard tarts using ready-made pastry
Crisp pastry and smooth, creamy custard, make a brilliant combo!
9. Baked meatballs with fresh tomato sauce
Trick the gang into eating healthy with this comforting dish.
10. Self-saucing sticky date and banana pudding
This fluffy pud hides a gooey, melting-caramel centre. Served warm with plenty of cream – this one’s not for sharing.
11. Chicken noodle soup
Easy-to-make homemade stock adds punch to your bowl of Asian-flavoured comfort.
12. Chicken pad thai
This popular dish is easy to make and will taste restaurant-quality with this stellar recipe.
13. Karen Martini tiramisu
Whip up this special occasion dish the next time you have guests around, or simply want to indulge in a late-night dessert.
14. Roast pumpkin soup with Thai flavours
Hearty, filling and oh-so tasty. Grab a bowl and get ladling to be warmed from head to toe.
15. Cheese and herb pie
Who says a pie needs meat? This hearty, veggie meal will fill you up in an instant and is oh so satisfying.
16. Baked brie pull-apart cob loaf
This pull-apart cob loaf is perfect finger food for parties, or as a quick and easy weekend dish for the whole fam to dig into.
17. Easy apple and caramel self-saucing pudding
Is there anything more comforting than a slice of this traditional favourite with a dollop of ice cream? We'll take a large piece, please!
18. Oven-baked chicken divan
This throwback meal gets a revamp with a tasty mornay sauce, topped with cheesy breadcrumbs. Talk about moreish.
19. Chewy chocolate caramel slice
This drool-worthy dessert is more than your average slice. Chunky chocolate bits mix with oozy caramel and crunchy walnuts on a rich chocolate cake base.
20. Chicken macaroni bake
Nothing says comfort food like a cheesy tray bake and this chicken macaroni bake hits all the right notes and then some.