Everyone needs a brilliant crumble in their bag of tricks! It’s a crowd-pleasing dessert, and you can even eat the leftovers as an indulgent brekkie granola.

The filling for this classic pie is slow-cooked casserole style. If you’re short on time, prepare it earlier on, then add pastry on the day.

A six-ingredient one-pot-wonder.

Swap your usual roast spuds for this creamy, crunchy beauty.

Forget butter in your white sauce – use a good extra virgin olive oil instead. It’s still rich and flavoursome, but won’t leave you feeling as heavy.

With its crispy top and creamy base, this is the perfect balance of cheese and herb flavours.

You've never made spuds like this before! Sure it sounds decadent....and it is, but just go with it because everyone will love it.

Crisp pastry and smooth, creamy custard, make a brilliant combo!

Trick the gang into eating healthy with this comforting dish.

This fluffy pud hides a gooey, melting-caramel centre. Served warm with plenty of cream – this one’s not for sharing.

Easy-to-make homemade stock adds punch to your bowl of Asian-flavoured comfort.

This popular dish is easy to make and will taste restaurant-quality with this stellar recipe.

Whip up this special occasion dish the next time you have guests around, or simply want to indulge in a late-night dessert.

Hearty, filling and oh-so tasty. Grab a bowl and get ladling to be warmed from head to toe.

Who says a pie needs meat? This hearty, veggie meal will fill you up in an instant and is oh so satisfying.

This pull-apart cob loaf is perfect finger food for parties, or as a quick and easy weekend dish for the whole fam to dig into.

Is there anything more comforting than a slice of this traditional favourite with a dollop of ice cream? We'll take a large piece, please!

This throwback meal gets a revamp with a tasty mornay sauce, topped with cheesy breadcrumbs. Talk about moreish.

This drool-worthy dessert is more than your average slice. Chunky chocolate bits mix with oozy caramel and crunchy walnuts on a rich chocolate cake base.

Nothing says comfort food like a cheesy tray bake and this chicken macaroni bake hits all the right notes and then some.