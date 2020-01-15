Social media is a source of inspiration
“Both interior-conscious homeowners and those that rent are always on the lookout for the latest trend to ensure their homes are ‘Insta-worthy’,” says Anna. “Whether it’s upcycling an old chest of drawers, decorating a room or even just adding a new cushion, trends are born and die on platforms such as Instagram. Instagram has also given homeowners the confidence to experiment with colour, pattern and other trends, as well as giving them ideas they may not have had before.”
Currently trending floors
“There’s been a big shift from beige to grey which has been the interiors shade of choice over the past few years, although it appears that beige, or rather, greige, is set to be the colour of 2020,” says Anna. “I think the biggest change has been how bold people are willing to be with their flooring. Strong, striking patterns, bright colours and smart stripes all feature in modern homes and often across a mixture of carpet, luxury vinyl, wood and tiles.”
What flooring will never date?
“There are enduring trends, such as coastal style, monochrome, mid-century and classic, that return year after year, decade after decade, but with small tweaks to keep them relevant. However, I think the biggest shift will be in the kind of materials we use, with a focus, more than ever, on balancing style with sustainability.”
10 of the most beautiful flooring ideas from around the world
1. Hotel Cort
Palma, Majorca
2. Cafe de Flore
Paris, France
3. Hacienda Venecia Coffee Farm Experience
Caldas, Colombia
4. Unknown location
Konya, Turkey
5. Unknown location
Penang, Malaysia
6. Plaza Singapura
Singapore
7. Unknown location
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
8. Oniro By The Sea
Peyia, Cyprus
9. La Rosa dei Venti
Italy
10. Vatican Museum
Vatican City, Rome, Italy
11. Siena Cathedral
Siena, Italy
12. Mercury Mosaics
Minneapolis, USA
13. Location unknown
Ferndale, Michigan, USA
14. Location unknown
Chicago, Illinois, USA
15. Gran Castor
Troy, Michigan, USA
