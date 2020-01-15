Social media is a source of inspiration

“Both interior-conscious homeowners and those that rent are always on the lookout for the latest trend to ensure their homes are ‘Insta-worthy’,” says Anna. “Whether it’s upcycling an old chest of drawers, decorating a room or even just adding a new cushion, trends are born and die on platforms such as Instagram. Instagram has also given homeowners the confidence to experiment with colour, pattern and other trends, as well as giving them ideas they may not have had before.”

Currently trending floors

“There’s been a big shift from beige to grey which has been the interiors shade of choice over the past few years, although it appears that beige, or rather, greige, is set to be the colour of 2020,” says Anna. “I think the biggest change has been how bold people are willing to be with their flooring. Strong, striking patterns, bright colours and smart stripes all feature in modern homes and often across a mixture of carpet, luxury vinyl, wood and tiles.”

What flooring will never date?

“There are enduring trends, such as coastal style, monochrome, mid-century and classic, that return year after year, decade after decade, but with small tweaks to keep them relevant. However, I think the biggest shift will be in the kind of materials we use, with a focus, more than ever, on balancing style with sustainability.”

10 of the most beautiful flooring ideas from around the world

1. Hotel Cort

Palma, Majorca

Carpetright via Instagram/@elizaethdimond

2. Cafe de Flore

Paris, France

Carpetright via Instagram/@aycasarc

3. Hacienda Venecia Coffee Farm Experience

Caldas, Colombia

Carpetright via Instagram/@pauwerranger

4. Unknown location

Konya, Turkey

Carpetright via Instagram/@birezgii

5. Unknown location

Penang, Malaysia

Carpetright via Instagram/@gracesontour

6. Plaza Singapura

Singapore

Carpetright via Instagram/@singaporegypsy

7. Unknown location

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Carpetright via Instagram/@londonjem

8. Oniro By The Sea

Peyia, Cyprus

Carpetright via Instagram/@juliaoso

9. La Rosa dei Venti

Italy

Carpetright via Instagram/@say_linds

10. Vatican Museum

Vatican City, Rome, Italy

Carpetright via Instagram/@yelizis

11. Siena Cathedral

Siena, Italy

Carpetright via Instagram/@alanacohen

12. Mercury Mosaics

Minneapolis, USA

13. Location unknown

Ferndale, Michigan, USA

14. Location unknown

Chicago, Illinois, USA

15. Gran Castor

Troy, Michigan, USA

See more amazing floors by following @ihaveathingwithfloors on Instagram

You might also like:

5 quick tips for choosing new flooring

Three ways to transform your floors

5 reasons why timber is a smart and stylish flooring solution