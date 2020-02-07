One clever woman in New Zealand has discovered an eco-friendly food preservation hack that it definitely worth trying. The woman shared her discovered in a Facebook post which has since accrued more than 6,400 likes.

“Lettuce leaves, primarily the outer ones that are a bit harder, make for excellent food wrap. They're designed for that purpose in the first place.” She wrote on Facebook. The woman then proceeded to share a picture of week-old avocado that she had wrapped in lettuce leaves, and it is as green and fresh as the day she put it in the fridge.

The woman revealed that she had even tried the lettuce leaf hack on bread buns, and said the buns also remained fresh when wrapped in the hard outer lettuce leaves.

While some believe leaving the pit in an avocado will prevent it from browning when cut open, this is actually a myth. Plastic cling wrap is often used by avocado-lovers – but the lettuce leaves actually help the cut avocado retain moisture. Anther hack – which we covered HERE – is painting coconut oil over the exposed green flesh of your avocado to keep it fresh.

So, before throwing away those big, hard external lettuce leaves, take a moment to consider whether you might be able to use them to wrap food in. A sustainable, edible and very green way to keep your produce fresh!

