1. Classic Anzac biscuits
Once named ‘Rolled Oat Biscuits’ or ‘Soldiers’ Biscuits’, Anzac biscuits were made by the women back at home for the troops overseas, based on simple ingredients that would not easily spoil.
2. Chocolate caramel Anzac slice
Try this teatime sliced based on the classic Anzac biscuit.
3. Chocolate-filled mini Anzacs
Classic Anzac biscuits with a chocolatey twist!
4. Anzac caramel tart with banana and passionfruit
A show-stopping dessert using the basic ingredients for Anzac biscuits.
For more delicious recipes to impress your guests, pick up a copy of our May issue in selected newsagents and supermarkets or buy online today.