1. Chinese dwarf A lush and bushy bamboo, Chinese dwarf (Bambusa guangxiensis) is a beautiful compact plant, which makes an excellent small privacy screen, pot plant or feature in a garden bed. It is naturally bushy right down to the ground, giving the bamboo a very graceful appearance. However, the lower branches can be removed for a neater look.

Typical height: 3m

Chinese dwarf

2. Slender weavers One of the most popular bamboos, slender weavers (Bambusa textilis var. gracilis) has thin, tall and straight culms that form an attractive clump. Fast growing, it’s ideal if you want a privacy screen or hedge. Established clumps can spread 1.5m wide, so if you’re growing a hedge, plant clumps at 1m intervals so they will form a dense wall.

Typical height: 6m

Slender weavers

3. Timor black Everyone’s favourite black clumping species, Timor black (Bambusa lako) forms a striking screen of glossy black culms and light green foliage, and is a great substitute for the running form (Phyllostachys nigra). While better suited to medium or large gardens, it can be managed if kept in contained planter beds or pots.

Typical height: 12m

Timor black

4. Giant bamboo (Dendrocalamus giganteus) are only suitable for large gardens due to their extraordinary ability to shoot up. However that does mean they are a fabulous choice for adding privacy - even to passing drones!

Typical height: up to 20m

Giant bamboo Better Homes and Gardens

5. Dwarf green stripe (Pleioblastus sp.) is an excellent edging plant. What it lacks in stature it makes up for in impact - its striped yellow and green leaves making for a lush groundcover. This is just one of the low-growing forms of running bamboo of this species.

Typical height: 500mm.

Dwarf green stripe

6. Pleioblastus ‘Tsuboi’ is a highly ornamental bamboo and also a runner. It is best grown in a pot or planter bed lined with a root barrier.

Typical height: About 1m.

Pleioblastus ‘Tsuboi’

7. Goldstripe Proudly wearing its green and gold stripes, Bambusa ‘Goldstripe’ is the perfect clumping bamboo if you need a compact, upright screen. It can be grown in very narrow beds of only 40cm wide, but ideally prefers to be planted in a bed at least 1m wide. Prune lower branches to reveal the wonderfully ornamental green and gold stripes on the culms.

Typical height: 3-4m

Goldstripe

8. China gold An exquisite-looking bamboo, China gold (Bambusa eutuldoides var. viridi vittata) has bright lemon-yellow culms with green striations. The upright culms are heavily branched, making it a great screening bamboo. But if you want to use it as more of an ornamental feature, prune away the lower growth to reveal the wonderful golden canes.

Typical height: 6m

China gold

9. Gigantochloa apus is big and bold so make sure you have enough room for this one.

Typical height: 12-15m.

10. Bambusa ‘Fernleaf’ features soft green foliage that emerges from tightly packed culms – great for a small hedge or screen.

Typical height: 4m.

