To make buying furniture for your home near on effortless and help you pick out quality pieces that will last a lifetime, we’ve got a breakdown of which furniture styles are popular in Sydney and where you should go to meet all of your needs.

How to choose a furniture store to suit you

From Mosman to Merrylands and everywhere in between, depending on where you live in Sydney can influence popular furniture choices in your area. What you buy will depend on where you’re at in life and whether you’re shopping with convenience, style or budget as your top priority – or perhaps it’s a mix of all three?

Functional and beautiful furniture can range from cheap flat pack storage to high end investment pieces to last a lifetime.

Top furniture styles

Sydney boasts mountains, rivers, beaches and the big smoke so homeowners are spoiled for decorating choices to suit their environment. A home by the beach may inspire a Hamptons decorating style, whilst a cottage in the mountains or southern highlands may lend itself to a cosier, more classic style of décor.

Whilst it’s wise to invest in furniture to suit your own personal taste, there are a handful of furniture styles to consider, understand and keep in mind (as you slide down a rabbit hole in a Gumtree search!) to help you curate a selection of furniture that will be perfectly arranged together in your home.

It’s easy to get sidetracked once you’re inside a furniture showroom or get seduced by furniture sales flashing up on your screen. Any research you do ahead of hitting the high streets and supercentres will help you stick to your budget and overall decorating plan. Making decisions and creating a shortlist before you head out or online is important to keep you on track. Setting out with a clear list of what you’re looking for and how much you mean to spend will also help you decide on where to buy the furniture you’re looking for.

Online furniture stores or in person?

While shopping online is becoming more and more popular, with brands even releasing exclusive online ranges, nothing beats first-hand experience of a product.

When shopping for a sofa bed or a new sofa, you won't know how comfortable it is until you give it a go in person, plus the advice from professionals found at furniture retailers can be invaluable in helping your decision making too. Retail assistants know the product range inside out and can answer any questions you may have along the lines of build, materials, sizing options and potential wear and tear of a piece of furniture in your home.

A look at the number and variety of furniture stores Sydney has to offer quickly becomes overwhelming, so where do your start?

What should you look for in a good furniture store:

Actual products on display

Room setups to reflect use of the furniture in home

Multiple size options

Availability of clear product specifications

Friendly, helpful, well-informed sales staff

A range of fabric samples and options

Clear pricing and terms of sale



Our pick of the 10 best furniture stores in Sydney

1. Fantastic Furniture

Fantastic Furniture

Why we love it: Australian owned and operated, Fantastic Furniture began at the Parklea Markets and has been filling our rooms with affordable, Australian made furniture and bedding for over 30 years. Super-affordable furniture for the home and plenty of package deals to choose from – great for setting up a home or making over an entire room.

Location: 14 stores in the greater Sydney region. Go here for showroom locations.

Product range overview: Affordable furniture for the entire house, including sofas, bedroom furniture, dining, entertaining, home office, mattresses, storage, rugs and outdoor furniture.

Website: https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

Price range estimate: Low price range + cheap furniture package deals

Pros: Low price guarantee (will beat cheaper price by 20%), 60 day Change-of-mind policy, over 75 stores around Australia so stock always available and the ability to search up a code on your device in store to find more information about a furniture piece.

Cons: Cheap furniture price tags and pay later options can result in over-buying from the one store instead of taking time to choose your own style, collecting considered pieces over time.

2. Trit (formerly Click On Furniture)

Trit

Why we love it: With a global view on furniture design trends, Trit works with designers all over the world to design and develop unique furniture products that reflect contemporary shapes and styles as they hit the interiors scene.

Location: 613 Elizabeth St, Redfern NSW 2016. Go here for directions.

Product range overview: Living, dining, bedroom furniture, home office, outdoor furniture, lighting and homewares.

Website: https://www.trithouse.com.au/

Price range estimate: Mid to high price range.

Pros: Always on trend with interesting new arrivals, great designs and an affordable high end look. Home staging and styling services, Trees for Trees sustainably produced furniture program.

Cons: Only one showroom in Sydney

3. Freedom Furniture

Freedom

Why we love it: Freedom stores are only in Sydney so they have a unique view of how Sydneysiders live. Furniture hits trends whilst remaining classic and range from modern country style furniture with generous, overstuffed armchairs and winged armchairs to reclaimed timber sideboards and bookshelves and more sleek, contemporary minimalist shapes and finishes.

Location: 10 stores across the greater Sydney region. Go here for store locations.

Product range overview: Furniture for living, dining, kitchen, bedroom furniture, kids rooms, home office, storage, lighting, rugs, outdoor furniture, blinds and curtains.

Website: https://www.freedom.com.au/

Price range estimate: Entry level affordable to mid range

Pros: Interior design service available. Most stores are conveniently located within shopping centres, My Freedom rewards connects to Velocity frequent flyer program.

Cons: Big sponsor of The Block TV series. Great for inspiration but your friends may have the same furniture as you.

4. IKEA

IKEA

Why we love it: With over 300 stores worldwide, retail giant IKEA furniture is consistently produced with a world view of design and liveability, together with environmental responsibility and unique functionality. It’s beautiful too. Extensive research, planning and design goes into the manufacture, packaging and distribution of furniture and homewares.

Location: Marsden Park, Rhodes, Tempe and planning studio at Warringah. Go here for store locations.

Furniture, lighting, bedding, storage and homewares for the entire house, including kitchens, sofas, bedroom furniture, dining, entertaining, home office, laundry, kids furniture, rugs and outdoor furniture.

Website: https://www.ikea.com/au/en/

Price range estimate: Entry level affordable to mid range

Pros: Hundreds of room settings to spark inspiration and try before you buy. Most items come in flat pack. Self-serve setup in store saves time.

Cons: Not all flatpacks last for life.

5. Koskela

Koskela

Why we love it: Putting their own twist on furniture, since 2000 Koskela has been combining contemporary Australian design with quality craftsmanship and a strong social conscience, with all furniture made in Australia and built for life.

Location: 1/85 Dunning Ave, Rosebery, NSW, 2018

Product range overview: Furniture including seating, tables, lighting, workplace, homewares and gifts.

Website: https://koskela.com.au/

Price range estimate: High end

Pros: Opportunity to create an original, curated home.

Cons: Made locally, so costs are higher.

6. Matt Blatt

Matt Blatt

Why we love it: A great choice for mid century style furniture, Matt Blatt combines original designer furniture with replicas of classically designed pieces originally drawn from Danish and other Scandinavian influences. Watch for bright colour blocking in homewares as well as new ways with rattan detailing, and an entire range of outdoor furniture.

Location: NSW, VIC, QLD, ACT, SA, go here for showroom locations

Product range overview: Sofas, chairs, stools, tables, storage, lighting, homewares, artworks, rugs, kids and outdoor furniture.

Website: https://www.mattblatt.com.au/

Price range estimate: Entry level affordable through mid range to high end

Pros: Great showrooms with plenty of style settings to test furniture. Friendly, helpful team who have long background in the furniture business.

Cons: Affordable price tag and mass production means your lounge room may look like your neighbour’s.

7. La Maison

La Maison

Why we love it: Your one-stop shop for quality French provincial style furniture, Hamptons style furniture or contemporary country style furniture, La Maison curates considered collections of high quality pieces with an interior designer’s aesthetic.

Location: Showroom only at 483 Balmain Road Lilyfield NSW 2040. Also at 3a/27 Victoria Avenue, Castle Hill NSW 2154. Go here for more details

Product range overview: Furniture for the entire house, including sofas, bedroom furniture, dining, entertaining, home office, storage and outdoor furniture.

Website: https://www.lamaison.net.au/

Price range estimate: Mid to high end

Pros: Showrooms have a beautiful ‘lived in’ look, which helps to easily imagine furniture in your own home. Pieces go together beautifully without looking like it all came from the same place.

Cons: Online and email ordering only from Leichhardt showroom.

8. Fanuli

Fanuli Furniture

Why we love it: Pared back minimalism addresses our current battle with over-consumption and Fanuli answers this with a contemporary offering of Australian and Italian designer furniture. Three generations of great design in Australia continues to inspire contemporary living.

Location: 269 Military Road, Cremorne, NSW, 2090. Go here for other showroom locations.

Product range overview: Modern minimal style covering essential furniture pieces from sleek sofas, elegant coffee tables, designer rugs, statement mirrors, streamlined bookcases and clever storage.

Website: https://www.fanuli.com.au/

Price range estimate: Pricing mid to high end

Pros: Tap into cutting edge Italian design or discover style innovations closer to home.

Cons: Higher prices tag, though furniture is an investment for life.

9. Jardan

Jardan

Why we love it: Thoughtful, cutting edge furniture designed with an approachable, contemporary edge. Family values, outstanding natural materials and careful craftsmanship are at the heart of this stunning, homegrown furniture range. Jardan manages to channel the ultimate Australian way of life into creating furniture imbued with sheer comfort and enjoyment.

Location: 42 oxford Street, Paddington NSW 2021. Go here for more showroom locations.

Product range overview: Furniture for living, dining, bedroom and home office, plus lighting, homewares and rugs.

Website: https://www.jardan.com.au/

Price range estimate: High end

Pros: A family business Australian owned and operated since 1987, each piece is hand made to order.

Cons: High end, hand made furniture yields a premium price tag, but there’s absolutely no doubting the incredible value for money.

10. King Living

King Living

Why we love it: Building furniture in Australia for Australians since 1977, King Living produces timeless, high quality, beautifully designed furniture for the entire house, including sofas, beds, dining, home office, rugs and outdoor furniture.

Location: Annandale, Bondi Junction, Castle Hill, Chatswood, Moore Park and Northmead. Go here for more information.

Product range overview: Furniture for the entire house, including sofas, bedroom furniture, dining, entertaining, home office, mattresses, storage, rugs and outdoor furniture.

Website: https://www.kingliving.com.au/

Price range estimate: Pricing mid to high end

Pros: Once you purchase and become part of the ‘King Family’, reupholstery, fabric by the metre and comprehensive after sales service set the industry standard.

Cons: Higher prices tag, though furniture is an investment for life.