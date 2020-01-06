Fortunately, we've discovered a hack that makes cleaning sliding door and window tracks super fast and easy. All you need is a sponge, a pen and a knife.

Step 1. Lay the soft part of the sponge on the tracks and pop a black dot where each of the tracks meet the sponge.

Step 2. Then, using a knife, carefully slice into the sponge to create cuts deep enough to reach into the tracks.

Step 3. Pop a bit of your preferred cleaning product on the sponge, then fit the freshly-cut grooves of the sponge over the tracks, then wipe from one side to the other.

Need to see it it action to understand what we mean? No worries! Watch the how-to video below!

Quick, easy, no mess, no fuss, just a great cleaning hack to add to your bag of tricks!

