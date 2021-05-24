Getty

Another theory includes your t-shirt constantly rubbing against the button on your jeans or pants, and the constant friction leading to the t-shirt deteriorating in that particular area. The same has been said about belt buckles rubbing against the t-shirt, ultimately causing the holes to appear over time.

However, individuals on forums discussing this strange phenomenon claim to have little holes in their sport t-shirts, which they don’t wear with a belt, or jeans with a button.

The most common theory is that t-shirts rub against benchtops, causing the holes. Getty

So what is the cause?

Two commonly accepted theories include t-shirt's rubbing against the kitchen benchtop (if your benchtop has a square edge, probably not so much of an issue if your benchtop is curved).

The second theory is friction from the car seatbelt which could also explain why holes may be appearing in your children’s t-shirts near their belly button, as the benchtop is probably a little high for them.

The other main culprit is considered to be seat belts, which also rub against t-shirts.

How to prevent them?

One way to overcome the rubbing against the kitchen bench is to pop on an apron whenever you go into the kitchen to prepare food.

Another suggestion was to simply tuck the front of the t-shirt into your pants before preparing food or washing up dishes in the kitchen (otherwise known as the ‘front-tuck’). The trend might be a little outdated, but it could save your t-shirts in the long run.

If you have clothes too far gone, why not learn how to stitch up a hole in your t-shirts.