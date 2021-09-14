3 things you need to know if always use the quick wash cycle

Image: Dave Wheeler / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. For clothes that aren’t badly soiled and are free from stains, the quick wash cycle is fine. For items of clothes with heavy stains, a longer wash is required.

2. The quick wash cycle will have a shorter rinse time so don’t overfill your machine – and go easy on the detergent to avoid your clothes don’t come out with soap still on them.

3. Choosing the correct water temperature is also important. Clothes need to be washed at 60°C in order to kill germs and bacteria. Regularly using a low-temperature wash may cause a build-up of mould inside your machine. Make sure you run an empty hot wash every few weeks to clean out your machine.

You might also like

How to clean your front load washing machine properly

Surprising things you didn't know you could wash in your washing machine