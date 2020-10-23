If you work from home and don’t have a whole lot of extra space, your ‘office’ could be anything from the kitchen bench to the dining table… or even your bed! But these makeshift desks aren’t great long-term solutions, especially with more of us working from home than ever before.

This week, Tara’s helping a professional couple turn the narrow landing at the top of their stairs into an office, so they can both comfortably work from home. Whether you need a home office of your own, or a place for the kids to their homework, this makeover is full of great ideas to make the space you have work double-duty.

