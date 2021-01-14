Getty

Ideal growing conditions for ranunculus

Ranunculus are cool-climate flowers that flourish in full sunlight and partial shade. They require well-draining soil and regular watering. They will thrive in most Australian climates.

When to plant ranunculus seeds in Australia

Although ranunculus can be grown from seeds, you’ll often find them sold as claw-like corms which can be planted directly into garden beds or in pots. The best time to plant ranunculus corms is in late summer to early winter.

Growing ranunculus in pots Australia

Ranunculus can be grown in a pot. It’s best to plant one corm per pot, unless you have a pot that is large enough to accommodate corms spaced at least 15cm apart.

Simply fill a pot with good quality potting mix, and plant the corm at a depth of 3cm. Be sure to plant the corm with the claws facing downwards, as these claws will become the roots of the plant. Cover the corm with soil and water well.

Ranunculus flowering season

Ranunculus are considered annual to bi-annual plants that flower in spring and/or summer.

How to prune ranunculus

Deadhead ranunculus in spring or summer as the flowers begin to droop. Cut the bloom at the bottom of the stem. This will encourage new flower growth.

