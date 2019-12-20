Shalini of small batch bakery Swish Biscuits in the Northern Territory posted the genius idea to their Instagram feed.
“What are your favourite pavlova toppings? I asked this in my stories last night and got a huge variety and I think I probably have them mostly covered here! An early family Christmas and I was in charge of dessert so I thought some DIY pavs would go down a treat in the form of a grazing board. The sauces are passionfruit, Nutella, lemon curd, homemade raspberry sauce and salted caramel. Lots of fruit, fresh mint, chocolates and coconut!”
Move over cheeseboards, the pavlova grazing platter is here.
What you need:
- A large wooden serving board
- Mini meringues (store bought or home made)
- Whipped cream
- A selection of fruit such as strawberries, blueberries, mangoes and raspberries
- A selection of sauces such as passionfruit, raspberry, caramel, etc
- Let your guests help themselves!