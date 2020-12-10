Getty

In hindsight, Pantone’s selection of ‘Classic Blue’ as the 2020 Pantone Colour of the Year, was strangely appropriate.

The calming shade was chosen to reflect reliability, comfort and evoke a feeling of familiarity and sure enough, in 2020, many Australians turned to comforting, reliable and familiar DIY projects like baking bread, making pottery, jigsaw puzzles and gardening to stay preoccupied during lockdown.

What is the Pantone Colour of the Year?

Since the year 2000, Pantone, the international authority on colour has released an annual ‘Colour of the Year.’ The colour is selected by a top-secret group of representatives from around the globe who discuss a colour that best represents the upcoming year.

In 2016, Pantone named ‘Rose Quartz’ as the Colour of the Year which became so popular it was eventually nicknamed ‘Millennial Pink.’

The team at Pantone hope that the marriage of ‘Ultimate Grey’ and ‘Illuminating’ will convey a message of “strength, and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting.” Here are some helpful tips for styling yellow in your home and 7 yellow and grey homewares that may help you channel a hopeful outlook heading into 2021.

Shop Pantone's Colour of the Year 2021

Florida cushion by Linen House in lemon, $74.95, from Myer

Stone washed linen napkins set in light grey, $89, from Hard to Find

Set of 4 'Kali' side plates in yellow, $59, from Aura Home

Tapas shallow bowl in pale grey, $17.95, from Country Road

Boutique Gardens sunflower windowsill tin, $17 from Spotlight

Shadows mohair throw in grey, $189, from Adairs

Dock & Bay microfibre beach towel in Boracay yellow, $38, from Buy from the Bush