A great idea for creating a special breakfast for birthdays or celebrations, or even just a great dessert idea, pancake grazing boards are the latest deconstructed meal to gain popularity online.

The delicious brunch trend can be created using pancakes, crepes or pikelets and arranging them down the centre of a large serving board. Surround the pancakes with strawberries, blueberries, maple syrup, whipped cream, lemon juice, sugar, bacon, eggs and anything else you might like to pile onto you plate along with the pancakes.

But it doesn’t stop there. This idea can be used for all sorts of foods, from pancakes and pavlovas to scones, waffles and almost any other type of brunch food.

Enjoy!

You might also like:

How to make a gluten-free grazing platter