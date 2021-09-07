We’ve rounded up some of the most inspiring outdoor bathroom ideas that can be installed anywhere around your home and garden.

1. The basics

An outdoor bathroom doesn’t have to be large and fancy. Really, all you need is a carport-like structure or alcove, a concrete slab with a drain, somewhere to hang a towel and a shower head.

Image: Brigid Arnott / aremediasyndication.com.au

2. Poolside bathroom

This particular outdoor bathroom can be easily incorporated into a niche or alcove of a property and will avoid tracked in sand or wet footprints on your floor. All you need is lockable barn doors or a simple timber screen for privacy, lighting if you wish, drainage and a shower.

Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

3. In the garden

An outdoor bathroom can be as complex or as simple as you like. For those who just need a place to wash away sand and beach debris, affix a basic shower head to a fence or pole, and finish with a small concrete or timber platform. Bonus points if you have large foliage plants that can provide camouflage.

Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

4. Courtyard convenience

If you’re one of the lucky few who can access the beach via your garden or courtyard, then this type of outdoor shower is the one for you. Pick a rust-resistant rain shower and team it with minimal a pebble-filled courtyard space, stepping stones, or timber decking.

Image: Sharyn Cairns / aremediasyndication.com.au

5. Outdoor style

Perfect for both poolside parties and beach bums, an outdoor shower made from a timber decking or platform, vintage shower head, and hooks for towels and swimmers covers all the essentials, without requiring too much construction.

Image: Mark Roper / aremediasyndication.com.au

6. Living in Luxury

If money is no object and you quite enjoy living in the lap of luxury, then you can’t go past an in-built outdoor bathroom that boasts a water feature shower head. Light timbers and lush foliage necessary!

Image: Steve Ryan / aremediasyndication.com.au

7. Private oasis

For those who live in a remote location with plenty of privacy and breathtaking views, then a luxurious outdoor bath might the ticket for you.

Image: Marnie Hawson / aremediasyndication.com.au

