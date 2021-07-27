Sweetened with honey or maple syrup, this healthy slice can be stored and packed away in lunch boxes or enjoyed for a late-night snack.

Add this choc-nut holiday treat to your baking repertoire and enjoy it year-round.

Whip up this no-bake treat in 15 minutes flat. With a soft, creamy filling this cheesecake is decadent to the last bite.

Combining sponge finger biscuits, tart raspberries and a sweet white chocolate, this no-bake dessert makes for a luscious, winning treat.

This no-bake tart is a fruity and creamy combo, you won't be able to resist going back for seconds!

A classic recipe with a twist! Prep these mini key lime pies in jars and take them on your next outing for a fun snack.

For the chocoholics, this rich fudge is sure to impress, plus it only takes 5 minutes to prep.

There’s a little hidden surprise in this chocolate delight – a fresh, sweet hit of raspberry is waiting to burst out!

Whip, layer, dollop and drizzle your way to an edible artwork. No cooking necessary!

This no-bake cheesecake is a tropical vacation on a plate! Plus, it's easy to make and exciting to decorate.

You may also like

Our top 21 best slice recipes

10 best self-saucing puddings

4 celebration cakes