1. Super seed and cinnamon no-bake muesli bars
Sweetened with honey or maple syrup, this healthy slice can be stored and packed away in lunch boxes or enjoyed for a late-night snack.
2. Easter egg slice
Add this choc-nut holiday treat to your baking repertoire and enjoy it year-round.
3. Passionfruit swirl cheesecake slice
Whip up this no-bake treat in 15 minutes flat. With a soft, creamy filling this cheesecake is decadent to the last bite.
4. Raspberry and white chocolate loaf cake
Combining sponge finger biscuits, tart raspberries and a sweet white chocolate, this no-bake dessert makes for a luscious, winning treat.
5. White chocolate and ginger tart
This no-bake tart is a fruity and creamy combo, you won't be able to resist going back for seconds!
6. No-bake key lime pie in a jar
A classic recipe with a twist! Prep these mini key lime pies in jars and take them on your next outing for a fun snack.
7. Dark chocolate, cherry and pistachio fudge
For the chocoholics, this rich fudge is sure to impress, plus it only takes 5 minutes to prep.
8. No-bake chocolate ganache tart with raspberries
There’s a little hidden surprise in this chocolate delight – a fresh, sweet hit of raspberry is waiting to burst out!
9. Karen Martini’s tiramisu
Whip, layer, dollop and drizzle your way to an edible artwork. No cooking necessary!
10. Mango cheesecake with macadamias and lime syrup
This no-bake cheesecake is a tropical vacation on a plate! Plus, it's easy to make and exciting to decorate.
