Nothing says celebration quite like this choccy crowd-pleaser! Stack and ice three cakes with gorgeous ganache for a triple-layered treat crowned with berries and blooms. Click here for the recipe.

This blooming beauty has white chocolate in the batter and frosting, so it's definitely one for the sweet tooths! Click here for the recipe.

This masterpiece of mud cake is easier than it looks, promise! Layered with lashings of cream, drizzled with caramel sauce and decorated with toffee shards, foliage, figs, meringues and more, it's a feast for the eyes as well. Click here for the recipe.

Three cheers for champagne cake, which makes a luscious and decadent dessert for the grown-ups to enjoy! And don't stop there, make sure you have extra bubbles to serve with this party star. Click here for the recipe.

The must-have cupcake recipe to add to your repertoire. So simple and easily adaptable to suit every occasion. Click here for the recipe.

