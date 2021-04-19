1. Eggs on toast

You can’t go wrong with a simple classic like eggs on toast. Before you head to the stove though, make sure you check how mum likes her eggs. Does she prefer: scrambled eggs, eggs benedict, poached eggs, fried eggs, boiled eggs or a classic, folded omelette? To elevate this dish to cafe-level standards, nip out early to buy a fresh loaf of sourdough bread.

Eggs Benedict on an English muffin Andre Martin

2. Sausage and egg muffin

Create a gourmet version of the fast-food breaky favourite at home, using gourmet sausages and fluffy English muffins. The success of this recipe lies in the simple-yet-genius mixture of tomato relish and creamy aioli.

Sausage and egg muffins Rob Palmer

3. Pancakes or pikelets

If you wake up to the smell of fresh pancakes, you know it’s going to be a good day. Ensure mum wakes up on the right side of the bed with a stack of traditional pancakes or pikelets. Alternatively, you could whip up an extra special batch of coconut pancakes served with homemade raspberry sauce.

Coconut pancakes with homemade raspberry sauce

4. Shakshuka with chorizo

If it’s a cold morning and you’re confident in the kitchen, you can’t go wrong with a heart-warming breakfast shakshuka. The eggs take about 12-minutes to bake in the oven, so make sure you use this time wisely to stack the dishwasher and wipe down the kitchen. Don’t forget to crumble a generous helping of Persian feta over the dish before serving!

5. Spanish style baked eggs with smoky beans

So there’s baked beans on toast, and then there’s gourmet baked beans on toast. Turn an ordinary can of navy beans into a delicious meal for mum by pairing it with tinned tomatoes and chorizo.

Spanish style baked eggs with chorizo and smoky beans Andre Martin

6. Coffee granola bowl

Is mum more of a muesli gal? Take her go-to breakfast from drab to fab by creating a granola bowl infused with black coffee.

Featuring a mix of chopped macadamias, slivered almonds, fresh blueberries, vanilla-infused dates and a healthy dollop of Greek yoghurt, this is the kind of breakfast your mum will look forward to year after year.

Coffee granola bowl with vanilla dates

7. Waffles

So you may have tried waffles with freshly cut fruit, a drizzle of molten Nutella, some cream and golden syrup but have you ever tried incorporating waffles into a savoury big breakfast? Fast Ed’s spaghetti with double cheese waffles is too good to pass up.

WATCH: Fast Ed make savoury waffles with crispy bacon

8. Choc-hazelnut chia pudding

It might technically be a dessert, but this choc-hazelnut chia pudding by Karen Martini is packed with so many nutritious superfoods it can safely pass as a sweet, nourishing Mother’s Day breakfast.

Once set, the chia seeds will take on a mousse-like consistency, perfect for topping with toasted hazelnuts, fresh raspberries and edible flowers. This recipe is also great for those who follow a vegan or vegetarian diet.

Choc-hazelnut chia pudding Marina Oliphant

9. Breakfast pizza

Left things ‘till the last minute? A breakfast pizza made with flatbread or store-bought pizza bases topped with salty ham and sliced vegetables is a great, no-fuss Mother’s Day breakfast.

Breakfast pizza Andre Martin

10. Don’t forget a drink!

Last but not least, pair mum’s big brekkie with her favourite morning beverage, whether it’s a pot of freshly brewed tea, a low GI green smoothie, a cup of takeaway coffee from her favourite cafe or a grapefruit, pineapple and margarita mocktail.