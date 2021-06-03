If you have an abundance of dark chocolate in your pantry, put it to good use by throwing it into this decadent tray bake.

Combine two iconic dishes - sticky date and banana pudding - and you get an unbeatable combo. What's not to love?

An irresistible dish made up of a warm caramel sauce, fluffy sponge pudding, and a scoop of ice-cream on top.This one's not for sharing.

Enjoy the summery, tropical flavours in a soul-warming winter dish. This one's perfect for a party and only takes 5 minutes to whip up.

Next time you're prepping a feast for guests, consider this easy-to-make, satisfying pudding. All you have to do is throw it together and put it aside in the slow cooker so you can give your attention to the main course.

Use up the lemons in your pantry for this fluffy, zesty, golden pudding. It's sure to be a winner.

Dip your spoon into this molten pudding that is sure to satisfy your chocolate cravings.

The addition of passionfruit to a pudding might seem like an odd pick, but it adds a delicious sweetness and tropical flavour to the recipe.

You won't be able to put this caramel and pecan pudding down once you've taken a bite. It's the ultimate late night snack and winter remedy.

For the coffee lovers, this gooey mocha pudding will be hard to beat, especially on a cold windy night.