You can't have a party without sausage rolls – and these are mouth-watering.
2. Smoked salmon and avocado roulade
Looks impressive but it takes only 10 minutes to make.
3. Cheesy Italian mozzarella and tomato dip
A gooey and cheesy tomato dip you can cook in just 15 minutes.
4. Prawn, avocado and sesame bites
Give seafood canapés an Asian twist with wonton wrappers and sweet chilli sauce.
5. Scrumptious grissini sticks
So simple, so continental.
6. Fully loaded hummus with sweet potato
Take your store-bought hummus to the next level!
7. Salmon croustades
Meaning 'little cups', these croustades look fancy but are easy to make.
8. Spinach, feta and lemon pasties
Whip up a plate of these delicious bites and serve as part of a Mezze platter.
9. Beef, fig and pistachio sausage pies
Make and freeze then defrost on the day.
10. Spicy popcorn
With just one step and two ingredients, this is ridiculously simple to make – and ridiculously delicious to eat.