It turns out just one single mango side contains 90 per cent of the RDI (Recommended Dietary Intake) for vitamin C, which is a vital nutrient for psychological wellbeing and better brain function.



Not only will mangoes help you beat stress, they also provide longer lasting energy and healthy gut function, so your days just got a whole lot easier.

"Just by eating half a mango you’re essentially getting two grams of your daily fibre intake which helps with healthy gut function,” said nutritionist Jemma O’Hanlon.

“They’re also low GI, meaning you’ll stay fuller for longer and the natural sugars provide you with energy to get up and go.”

When it comes to getting the most of our your mango, the riper the better, as fibre and starches break down to release more nutrients, meaning you’ll absorb more of the good stuff.

Improved gut-health, more energy, and better brain-function, it’s a win-win-win as far as we can see. And it means you just might be able to make those new year's resolutions last.

Now that you’re in the mood for a mango, why not play around with some of these easy-prep recipes like this mango and shortbread slice or try our mango, avocado and macadamia salad.



If you’d rather just eat your mango as is, then why not try growing your own mango tree?

