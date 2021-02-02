Add an interesting element to your garden by upcycling an old, empty birdcage. Not only does it makes for the perfect easy-to-do, vintage-inspired DIY project but the results are more stunning than you'd expect.

Transformed into a living floral arrangement, this ornamental birdcage is a feature that can be at home anywhere. Along with your cage, all you need is coconut fibre liner, peat moss and a selection of fabulous potted colour.

If you don't have a birdcage lying around, head to your local thrift store or weekend markets (might as well grab some flowers while your there) and you're bound to find one. If all else fails, local online trade groups and social media rarely let you down.