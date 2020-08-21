Before: Early stages of marking out the area for a complete change Aleasha Mawhinnew

Before: An empty, colourless room in need of a makeover Aleasha Mawhinnew

After: A stylish, luxe bathroom with a niche and gorgeous tiles Aleasha Mawhinnew

Tell us about your bathroom renovation?

The bathroom was originally our son’s nursery which we converted into our ensuite. The bathroom is everything we dreamed it would be and is something my husband and I worked so hard to come up with together, which he really brought to life.

What inspired your renovation?

When we first bought our house, I was seven months pregnant with our first child. The house was a small but cosy, two-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage. We have since doubled the floor size of the house and added two more bedrooms. We will eventually have two more bathrooms, this being the first of the two.

Before: Sheeting the walls Aleasha Mawhinnew

Laying down the black and white tiles of the new bathroom Aleasha Mawhinnew

What kind of look were you after?

We love most styles and nothing too specific. American fixer-upper, country, southern farmhouse, Hamptons, and New York-style are some of our favourites. We have such similar taste and feel as long as it has some sentiment to it then it works for us.

What were the biggest challenges of the renovation?

Time! With two kids, work, and life in general, it definitely made it tricky to complete. The other challenge would be the cost, we managed to get everything we wanted and at the best price by shopping around and upcycling items. I’m very lucky to have Ben and his father Mark doing the majority of the renovations. They’re both so handy.

During the renovation process Aleasha Mawhinnew

Almost finished! Aleasha Mawhinnew

Tiling the bathroom Aleasha Mawhinnew

The Renovation Process

Marked out the area, framed up, and installed a new window.

Sheeted the walls and ceiling.

Concreted the hob and niche/shower seat.

Waterproofed.

Tiled/grouted the floor and two walls.

Installed marble stone.

Painted and installed skirting.

Wired up lighting and fan.

Re-vamped and installed the vanity.

Plumbed the entire area.

Added finishing touches eg. shelves, hooks, mirror & light etc.

Installed the shower screen.

Before: An empty and ordinary cabinet Aleasha Mawhinnew

After: A revamped vanity Aleasha Mawhinnew

How long did it take you?

Feels like years but about six months, give or take.

How much did you roughly spend on the renovation?

Around $3,500-$4,000 in total.

After: Royal green sink and vanity Aleasha Mawhinnew

Budget Breakdown

Hexagon tiles, grout, shower head and tapware, toilet: $2500 from Bunnings

Colour tile Port Macquarie on matte white rectangle wall tiles: $300

Various décor items: $50

Fan: $550 from eBay

Wall light, hook, shower screen: eBay

Linen and décor: $200 accessories from Spotlight

Bathroom accessories and toiletries: $50 from Woolworths

Laundry basket: $50 from Target

After: Luxe bathroom vanity Aleasha Mawhinnew

Favourite part of your renovation?

The double shower and niche ($300) are just amazing! And the floor tiles ($500) although they were very time consuming, they are a major feature!

