1. Unearthed life

Antique royal white GL porcelain tiles, from-$163.90m2 from Beaumont Tiles

“Worn and treasured, 'unearthed life' reflects people’s desire to go back to basics and explore the purity of objects in raw, almost primitive design that is tactile and resonant. Think unfinished materials and rustic textures, misshapen ceramics and open celebration of imperfection and uncomplicated beauty.”

2. Referenced life

Atmosphere navy blue gloss tiles, from $51.70 from Beaumont Tiles

"Lovers of luxury from every era will be in their element with 'referenced life'. It does just as the name implies and references motifs from art deco, Bauhaus, '40s, '70s and soul are all blurred to create a soft medley of iconic design notes that is warm, inviting and progressive in appearance."

3. Foraged life

Atmosphere mint gloss tiles from $51.70m2, from Beaumont Tiles

Eclectic and creative, 'foraged life' takes elements from both Scandinavian and Russian design, blending them into an organic wood-like setting. Earthy tones, with a casual and relaxed aura that is eclectic and creative, are the best way to achieve this look."

4. Life kind

Napoli grey GL porcelain tiles, from $106.15

"Mass consumption is ebbing, and in its place is a paring back of our need to acquire unnecessary items and taking a more mindful approach to our impacts on the environment. From this the term ‘slow-sumption’ has been coined, and 'life kind' reflects this broader social consciousness towards responsible living."

5. Hybrid life

Mos Mod Fingers White Gloss tiles from $63m2, from Beaumont Tiles

"Online and offline, urban and coastal – as Australians our lives have blurred, worlds colliding to dramatically change the way we engage with spaces and each other. These experiences, observations and interactions are creating forward-thinking spaces that reflect the shift in our social paradigm, and 'hybrid life' is the design interpretation of this."

6. Life Agenda

Rome cement graphite tiles from $85m2, from Beaumont Tiles

"'Life agenda' is an incredible hierarchy of elements spanning handwoven cloth textures, romantic timber patinas, rich colour pallets of deep blues, burgundy and bronze; then contrasted with pops of grey and green."

