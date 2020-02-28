1. A roof that makes a point

When it comes to roof design, you can't go past a classic pitched roof in weatherboard.

According to Natalee, "such roofs feature two panels that are angled to meet at a central apex in an elegant A-shape silhouette. The triangular area between the top of the wall and the angled roof is the gable.

"This is the traditional location for circular or square vents or windows, which are a fixture of Hamptons cottages. A window gable will infuse natural light inside, and is best suited to a high ceiling. A vent gable adds an interesting aesthetic feature while providing passive ventilation."

And if you're after an eye-catching detail, consider adding a cupola.

"A cupola is a small, dome-like structure on top of the roof, and provides the same benefits of letting in light and air while truly completing your look," says Natalee.

2. The wonders of weatherboard

Swap your brick exterior for weatherboard to get a true Hamptons look.

However, according to Natalee, traditional timber weatherboard is prone to splintering, fading and warping in Australia's harsh climate.

A more suitable option is Linea Weatherboard, which is made from premium fibre cement and is resistant to termites, fire and damage from moisture.

"This cladding can be painted in almost any colour," says Natalee, "but stick with soft neutral tones to conjure the look's coastal charm."

3. All about eaves

Eaves can be both functional and design-led, providing a dramatic frame to your home's facade.

"Apply shades of fresh white to bolster their sharp, crispy lines," says Natalee.

"More distinguished eaves returns wrap a short way around a gable end and are associated with classical building styles," she continues.

"Easily detail these eaves with the look of jointed timber by applying HardieGroove sheets to the underside for a textured Hamptons touch."

4. Verandas and balconies

Create the ultimate coastal Hamptons lifestyle with verandas, balconies and terraces.

"Use simple balustrades in vertical or diagonal patterns to provide an eye-catching contrast to horizontal Linea Weatherboards," advises Natalee.

"Decorating balustrades with timber fretwork will further give these a hand-crafted, authentic feel."

If building on to your home isn't possible, consider a building a freestanding pergola with lush greenery to create an entertaining zone.

5. Tailored trims

Get the Hamptons look by defining your exterior with strong trims.

"On the facade, belly board trims can be used to separate stories, define a wall from a gable or break up large expanses anywhere on the facade," explains Natalee.

"Painting them bright white completes the traditional Hamptons aesthetic and is a fail-proof addition to any colour scheme."

Consider using James Hardie's Axent Trim for a durable option that won't warp or split over time.

"For a creative twist," suggests Natalee, "weatherboards can be butted into vertical trim to create what is called a 'weatherboard stop'.

"Control the impact of your trims by carefully considering size and colour contrast with your wall finish or cladding."

